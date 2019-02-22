|
|
|
MARTIN Evelyn Fairfax O.B.E
known as Eve Died peacefully in the early hours of 18th February 2019, aged 92.
Eve had a very full and fulfilling life: Beloved wife, devoted mother and mother in law, devoted aunt, adored granny and great granny and a loving supporter for many.
Previous President of National Council of Women and Co-Chair of the Women's National Commission,
also Founder Member of the Calderdale Community Health Council, Women's Refuge
and Well Woman Centre.
Eve will be missed for her sense of fairness, down to earth honesty and ready listening ear.
Funeral 11am, 15th March at Holy Trinity & St. Jude's Church,
Free School Lane, Halifax, HX1 2XE. Family flowers only, donations to the Children's Society if desired.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Bell Hall. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More