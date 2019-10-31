|
|
|
GLEDHILL Ethel
(Formerly Shore)
née Garside At home in Elland on 16th October 2019 at the age of 94.
Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie and Hugh. Much loved mum of Anne, Janet, Lynn and the late Helen.
A dear grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
Funeral service to be held at Simpson's Parkfield Chapel of Rest, South Lane Elland on Thursday 7th November at 11.15 am, followed by
a private cremation service.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, a box will be available
at the service for donations to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019