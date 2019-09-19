|
|
|
NUTTON Ethan David Ashton On 8th September 2019.
Ethan, aged 19 years, of Elland.
Dearly loved son of Mandie and Damian and brother of Ellie.
Much loved Grandson of
David, Anne and Barry and
a good friend to many.
Service at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to MIND,
a box will be provided on the day or
c/o Elland Funeral Services,
Huddersfield Road, Elland,
Halifax, HX5 9AH
Tel: 01422 370222.
Will friends accept this as the
only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019