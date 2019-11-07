|
PEARSON Eric Peacefully on Sunday 27th October
2019, Eric, aged 90 years, passed
away at Bridge House Care Home.
A loving husband to the late Shirley,
a devoted dad to Mark, and
father-in-law to Karen, a dear grandad to Rebecca and Gemma and great grandad to Alyssia,
also a loving uncle.
The funeral service will take place
at Boothtown Methodist Church on
Friday 15th November 2019 at
10:30am followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but
donations may be made in lieu
to Action Bladder Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral
Service, Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019