MALLINSON Eric Gordon Peacefully on Thursday September 26th 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of the late Cynthia,
much loved dad of Ian and Sarah,
loving and caring grandad of
Jack, Tom, Molly and Matthew
and great grandad to Lilly.
The Funeral Service and Cremation
will be held at Park Wood, Elland on
Wednesday October 16th at 12 noon.
No flowers please by request,
but donations may be made to
Parkinson's UK for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
