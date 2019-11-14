Home

Eric Langstreth

Eric Langstreth Notice
Langstreth Eric On November 2nd 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Norton Tower.
Eric, aged 87 years, the dearly loved husband of 65 years of Muriel, loving dad of Michael and Anne, a devoted grandad of
Adam and Zoe and Greg and Emma, a cherished great grandad of Beth, Rosie and Faye.
The Funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 19th November at 10.30am. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
