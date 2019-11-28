|
|
|
CARTLIDGE Eric Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 21st November 2019, aged 89 years.
Eric, the beloved husband of Nancy, the much loved dad of Dianne, Shirley, Sandra, Garry, Elizabeth and Tracey, a loving grandad and great grandad and a dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eric may be made to Cancer Research for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019