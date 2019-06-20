|
Griffiths Ena (née Atkins) On 16th June 2019, peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home, Ena, aged 91 years, of Northowram.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joseph, loving Auntie of Shirley, Edwin, Valerie, Brian and Stewart.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 24th June at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
