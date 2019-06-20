Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ena Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ena Griffiths

Notice Condolences

Ena Griffiths Notice
Griffiths Ena (née Atkins) On 16th June 2019, peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home, Ena, aged 91 years, of Northowram.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joseph, loving Auntie of Shirley, Edwin, Valerie, Brian and Stewart.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 24th June at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices