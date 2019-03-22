Home

Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd (Bradford)
470 Great Horton Road
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD7 3HR
01274 571021
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30
Parish Church of St. John
Great Horton
Emerson Marshall Notice
MARSHALL EMERSON ANTHONY On 10th March 2019,
Emerson, aged 77 years, passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved dad, grandad,
great-grandad, brother and uncle.

Funeral service will be held at the Parish Church of St. John,
Great Horton on
Thursday 28th March at 10.30am followed by interment at Scholemoor Cemetery.
Friends please meet at the church. Family flowers only by request but donations if desired may be given to Parkinson's U.K.
A box will be available at the service for this purpose.

All enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd,
470 Great Horton Road,
Bradford,
Tel. 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
