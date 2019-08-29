Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30
Heywood URC
Northowram
Ellen Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Ellen On 19th August 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Ellen aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife the late Luke, much loved mum of Avril, Anne, Elizabeth, Gareth and Heather, dear mum in law of Tim, Jonathan, Nigel and Linda, a cherished nanny, nana and nan, also a great nanny
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Heywood URC, Northowram on Wednesday 4th September at 12.30pm prior to committal at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Waterhouse Homes for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accepted
this intimation and kindly meet
at the church.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
