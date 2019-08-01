|
|
|
WHITELEY Elizabeth Margaret
(Betty) On 24th July 2019, peacefully
at Cooper House Care Home,
formerly of Northowram and
Queensbury, aged 87 years.
Betty, a loving wife of the late
Derek, beloved mum to
Neil, Lindsay and Simon,
mum in law of Julie and Helen
and also an adored nanna to
Victoria, Daniel, Hayley, Jill,
Isobelle and Isaac, and
great nanna to Lauren, Natalie,
Emily, Mary, Cathy and Henry.
The funeral service shall be held on
Wednesday 7th August at
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR at 11am,followed by a service of committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 12pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired to
Parkinson's UK.
Will friends please meet at
Lawrence Funeral Service, and
accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019