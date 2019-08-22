|
|
|
Marsden Elizabeth May
(Betty) Betty passed away sadly at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
on 12th August 2019.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum of Christine, Karen and Tracy, a dear mother in law
of Lyndon, David and Jamie,
a cherished grandma of Andrew, Emma, Lee, Shane, Ian and Kyle and a much loved great grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations for MIND would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019