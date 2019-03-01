Home

Elizabeth Eagland

Notice

Elizabeth Eagland Notice
Eagland Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth would sincerely like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy and generous donations received for The Maurice Jagger Centre. Thank you to the residents of
Copley Mill House and also
to the management and staff
of Norton House.
A special thank you to Caroline Sharp for her kind words of comfort and also to Emotions Funeral Service for their kindness and professional service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
