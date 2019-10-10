|
|
|
BERRY Elizabeth Mary On September 29th 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Bet, aged 67 years,
of Queensbury.
The dear wife of Colin,
much loved mum of Steve and Nat,
a dear mother-in-law of Alex,
loving grandma, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and a
dear friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday, October 17th
at 12:45 pm. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
By request, please wear an item
of purple clothing.
Family flowers only please,
If desired donations
in memory of Bet would be appreciated for Stroke Unit,
Ward F5, St Lukes Hospital,
Little Horton Lane, Bradford.
A plate will be available at
the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
H.Bates funeral directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019