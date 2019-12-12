|
|
|
MITCHELL Eleanor
nee Smith Peacefully on
Friday December 6th 2019,
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy, loving mum of Sharon, Angela
and Kathryn, a dear mother-in-law
and adored grandma.
A kind and generous lady.
The funeral service will be held at
St Lukes Church, Norland on Monday December 23rd at 12.15pm followed by committal at Park Wood, Elland. Family flowers only please by request. But donations may be
made to Macmillan Cancer Care
and Overgate Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019