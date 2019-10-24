|
Wells Elaine Carole On October 13th 2019 suddenly but peacefully at home, in Shelf Elaine aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Rowan David, much loved mum of Sharon and Bethany-Leigh, loving grandma of Tiegan and Harvey, a dear sister of Pauline, Stephen, Christopher and the late Richard,
a beloved sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday October 30th at 3pm.
Flowers and enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Rd, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019