|
|
|
WILKINSON née Thompson
Eileen,
formerly of Warley Peacefully at home
on August 8th 2019,
Eileen, fell asleep aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Phil,
loving mum of Maureen and
the late John and David,
beautiful nana of Rachel (and partner David) and Robert,
big nana of Zac, Camilla and Katie
and big big nana of 5 little beauties
and a very good friend to many.
Service will be held at
The Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road, on Wednesday
August 21st at 1.45pm, followed by
interment at Warley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by
request but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
The Forget-Me-Not Trust.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019