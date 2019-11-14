Home

Eileen Farrell

Notice Condolences

Eileen Farrell Notice
Farrell Eileen Passed away peacefully at
home after a short illness surrounded by her loved ones.
Much missed mum to Lisa
and grandma to Jacob, Isaac,
Lydia, Tallulah and great grandma
to Ronnie and Oliver.
Loved sister to Stephen, Denise, Jean and Kevin and auntie to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on the Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to The Royal British Legion (Elland branch).
All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
