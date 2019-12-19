|
|
|
Bray Eileen On 9th December 2019
peacefully at home, Eileen
aged 82 years of Ovenden.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
The dearly loved mother of
June, Robert and Andrea.
A loving nana and great nana.
A caring mother in law to John, James and Kim, a sister, auntie
and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 24th December 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice, a box will be provided on the day or c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel 01422 354453.
Will friends accept
this as the only intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019