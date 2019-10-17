|
Curbishley Edwin Humphrey Passed away peacefully on
1st October at home,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Mary,
dearly loved father of Eddie, Dennis, Adrian and Robert. Stepdad to Andy, Sandy and Elaine.
A much loved grandad, great grandad, brother, father in law
and friend to many.
Funeral service and celebration of Edwin's life will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Wednesday 23rd October at 12.45 pm.
Donations in memory of Edwin may be made to Overgate Hospice, a collection box will be available at the service.
Will friends please meet at Park Wood. He will be sadly missed.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019