Edward Howarth

Notice Condolences

Edward Howarth Notice
HOWARTH Edward Clifford On June 16th, 2019, peacefully in
his sleep at Waterside Lodge Care Home, Todmorden. Ted, aged 94 years of Sowerby Bridge, formerly of Oldham, the dearly beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving dad of Laraine and father-in-law of Keith, much loved grandad of Craig and Christian, great grandad of Amber, Arabella and Anaisa. We will always love you. Also sadly missed brother, uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Sowerby on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00am followed by interment at Sowerby Bridge Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, as desired to Overgate Hospice or The Royal British Legion, Halifax Branch, would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
