|
|
|
Frear Edward Sadly passed away on
18th October 2019 aged 85 years.
A devoted husband to
the late Barbara, a much loved
dad to Graham, Cathryn,
and the late Susan, a loved
grandad and great grandad
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at The Lawrence Chapel of Rest at 11:45am, followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 12:45.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019