Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:45
The Lawrence Chapel of Rest
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Frear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Frear

Notice Condolences

Edward Frear Notice
Frear Edward Sadly passed away on
18th October 2019 aged 85 years.
A devoted husband to
the late Barbara, a much loved
dad to Graham, Cathryn,
and the late Susan, a loved
grandad and great grandad
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at The Lawrence Chapel of Rest at 11:45am, followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 12:45.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -