O'Neill
Edna Peacefully at Holly Bank,
on Wednesday 19th June 2019,
aged 95 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Jim, Mum to Philip and Gillian,
Mother in law to Carol and the
late Stuart, Grandma to Ian and Craig, Ryan and Katie, Great Grandma to Lexie and Lacie.
The funeral service and cremation, will be held at
Park Wood, Elland on
Monday 15th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made
to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
