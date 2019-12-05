Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Edmund Hindle

Edmund Hindle Notice
Hindle Edmund Suddenly after a short illness,
on 22nd November 2019,
Edmund, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
dad of Guy and Julia, grandad,
and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Edmund's
life will take place at 11.15am on
Wednesday 11th December at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
