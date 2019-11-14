|
|
|
Stockings Duncan (Formerly of Halifax)
Passed away peacefully
on 21st October 2019
at Newton Abbott community hospital, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved father of David and Christopher,
much loved grandad of Simon, Katy, Paul, Danny and Joel,
much loved great grandad of Elsie, Lila and Gianna, beloved brother, uncle and friend to many.
A celebration of his life is being held at Torquay Crematorium on 19th November at 11.15am.
A box will be available at the service if desired, for donations
to Epilepsy Society.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019