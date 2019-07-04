Home

Wolfe Douglas Peacefully in Calderdale Royal Hospital on Saturday June
22nd 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Stephen, brother of Russell and
the late Norman, brother-in-law,
uncle and a great friend.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Wednesday July 10th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
