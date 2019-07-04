|
MURPHY Douglas Dougie aged 89 years passed away peacefully on 28th June 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara, cherished dad of Ian, much loved grandad to Lisa, Jodie, Lauren and Molly. Loving father in law, brother, brother in law and uncle.
Also a dear friend to many.
The funeral shall be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 12th July at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be given to the British Heart Foundation. c/o Lawrence Funeral Services. All enquiries to
01422 354094. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019