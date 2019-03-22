Home

Shedden Dorothy Passed away on 11th March 2019, aged 77 years. Dot was beloved wife of John, loving mum of Dean, Tina, Michelle, Carl and Andrew, devoted grandma of Amy, Joshua, Kerrie, Abigail, Adam, Nicholas and Robbie also a treasured great grandma
of Esmae.
Funeral service will be held at
Elim Pentecostal Church, Halifax
on Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 12:15 pm, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Overgate Hospice
for which a plate will be available after the service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
