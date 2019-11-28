|
|
|
SCHORFIELD Dorothy Britton
(nee Jowett) Peacefully at Sandholme Fold Hipperholme on
Saturday November 23rd 2019
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of David, loving mum of Ian, Graham and Lindsey. Much loved grandma of James, Anna, Daniel and Emily.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Thursday December 12th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019