|
|
|
PARKER
Dorothy Kate
(nee Tombs)
Passed away peacefully at
Savile Park Care Home on
Saturday October 12th 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Richard and his wife Linda,
much loved grandma of Oliver and his wife Nicola and a dear great grandma
to Bethany and Chloe.
She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on
Wednesday October 30th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019