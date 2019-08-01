Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
00:15
St. Anne in the Grove Church
Southowram
Notice

Dorothy Nettleton Notice
NETTLETON Dorothy Gwendoline Lindsey, Roger and family wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and
donations received in their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Grange Dene Medical Practice, Macmillan and District Nurses and the carers at Independent Living, Hebden Bridge for all their loving care of Dorothy.
Rev Stuart Kilpatrick for his kind words and comforting service and Darren Illingworth and staff at the Halifax Chapel Of Repose for all their caring and sensitive arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
