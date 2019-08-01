|
|
|
NETTLETON Dorothy Gwendoline Lindsey, Roger and family wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and
donations received in their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Grange Dene Medical Practice, Macmillan and District Nurses and the carers at Independent Living, Hebden Bridge for all their loving care of Dorothy.
Rev Stuart Kilpatrick for his kind words and comforting service and Darren Illingworth and staff at the Halifax Chapel Of Repose for all their caring and sensitive arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019