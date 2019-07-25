|
|
|
NETTLETON Dorothy Gwendoline On July 18th 2019,
peacefully at home in Mytholmroyd, Dorothy, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Roger and Lindsey, a loving grandma of Lucy, Sam, Toby and Hetty, a beloved great grandma of Thomas and Henry and a dear sister of the late
Jessie and the late Cyril.
Service at St. Anne in the Grove Church, Southowram on
Tuesday July 30th at 12:15pm, followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations to the Macmillan Nurses would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019