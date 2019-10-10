Home

MORLEY Dorothy Robert, Andrew, Janet and family would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and the Good Shepherd community for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and
donations received for
Dementia UK.
A special thank you to
Waterside Lodge, Todmorden for their dedicated care of Dorothy,
to Father Malachy Larkin for his support and wonderful service and to the staff at
Mytholmroyd Cricket Club
for their exceptional catering.
Oct. 10, 2019
