|
|
|
Morley Dorothy
(Dot) Peacefully at Waterside Lodge on Saturday September 7th, 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Robert, Andrew and Janet, dear mum in law of Pat, Karen and Nigel, a loving nana and great nana.
May she rest in peace.
Requiem Mass will be held at The Church of The Good Shepherd, Mytholmroyd on Friday October 4th at 11 a.m. followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Dementia UK for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Tel 01422 842683.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019