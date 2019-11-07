|
|
|
MORGAN Dorothy On November 3rd, 2019, peacefully in Fernside Hall Residential Home, Dorothy, aged 94 years
(formerly of Illingworth).
The dearly loved wife of
the late Bill, loving mother of Bryn and a loving grandma of Alistair.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Thursday, November 14th at 2:15: pm. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
By request family flowers only please, if desired, donations
would be appreciated for
Alzheimer's Research UK,
3 Granta Park, Riverside, Cambridge, CB21 6AD.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries
to H. Bates Funeral Directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019