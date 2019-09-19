|
MARKHAM Dorothy Mary On September 14th 2019, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Greetland, Dorothy aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard, a much loved mum of Steven, Jeannine and Sherridan, a dear mother in law of Kathy, John and Geraint, a devoted grandma of John, Heidi, Lee, Jamie, Bethany and Jordan, great grandma to Jade, Sophie and Georgie and a loved sister to June, Edward, Terry and
the late Sylvia.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday October 3rd
at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o Simpsons Funeral Service,
South Lane Elland HX5 0HQ.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019