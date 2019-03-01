Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lister

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Lister Notice
Lister Dorothy Passed away on 8th February 2019. Aged 84 years.
A dearly loving wife of Dennis,
a much loved Mum of Gary,
Sandra and Paul, and a
treasured Grandma.
The funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK, for which purpose
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Further Enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.