|
|
|
Lister Dorothy Passed away on 8th February 2019. Aged 84 years.
A dearly loving wife of Dennis,
a much loved Mum of Gary,
Sandra and Paul, and a
treasured Grandma.
The funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK, for which purpose
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Further Enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More