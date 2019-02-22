|
KENDALL Dorothy On 16th February 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Retreat Care Home, Dorothy aged 84 years formerly of Sowerby Bridge Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late
Charlie Kendall.
The dearly loved mother of Rita.
A loving Grandma to
Samantha & Michelle,
Great Grandma to Caitlin & Megan and a dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Friday 8th March 2019
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
The Stroke Unit at C.R.H. C/O
B.J.Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St
Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
