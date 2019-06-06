|
HOGG Dorothy Mary
(née Farnell) Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Sunday May 26th 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mum of Christopher and Sally, loving mother-in-law of Ian and Helen and a very dear grandma to Olivia, Sam, Thomas and Sophie.
The funeral service will be held at Lawrence Chapel of rest, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax on Thursday June 13th at 11.45am. Followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Laurence Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
