|
|
|
ASHWORTH Dorothy Chris and Val would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for letters, messages and cards of condolence received at this sad time. We would also like to thank the staff at Sandholme Fold Care Home for their care and hard work in the support of Dorothy.
Special thanks to Reverend Colin Sherwood for the service and Roy and Denise for their kind words. Also Louise at Lawrence Funeral Service for her professionalism
and dedication.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019