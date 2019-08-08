Home

Ashworth Dorothy Peacefully on Friday 26th July 2019, at the great age of 106.
Dorothy, a much loved Wife for the late Clifton, dear Mum to Chris and beloved Mum-in-Law to Val, a cherished Gran to Kirstie and Liz, also a good friend to many.
The funeral will be held at
Park Wood, Elland on
Tuesday 13th August at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may be given to The Yorkshire Cancer Research, for which a box will be provided. Please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
