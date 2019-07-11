|
|
|
STOCKS (née Fell)
Doris Peacefully on July 3rd 2019 at Abbeyfield House,
Low Moor, Clitheroe.
Doris, aged 97 years, of Clitheroe and late of Stoodley Terrace, Whalley Road, Halifax.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Ivor Alan and much loved Mom of Susan and her family.
A service will be held at
Christ Church, Chatburn,
near Clitheroe, BB7 4BE, on
Monday July 15th at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 1.40pm Donations in memory of Doris if so desired may be given for either R.S.P.C.A. or
R.V. Dementia Alliance, c/o
Mr. S. Wolstenholme,
6 Highmoor Park, Clitheroe,
BB7 1JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019