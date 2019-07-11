Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stocks

Notice Condolences

Doris Stocks Notice
STOCKS (née Fell)
Doris Peacefully on July 3rd 2019 at Abbeyfield House,
Low Moor, Clitheroe.
Doris, aged 97 years, of Clitheroe and late of Stoodley Terrace, Whalley Road, Halifax.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Ivor Alan and much loved Mom of Susan and her family.
A service will be held at
Christ Church, Chatburn,
near Clitheroe, BB7 4BE, on
Monday July 15th at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 1.40pm Donations in memory of Doris if so desired may be given for either R.S.P.C.A. or
R.V. Dementia Alliance, c/o
Mr. S. Wolstenholme,
6 Highmoor Park, Clitheroe,
BB7 1JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.