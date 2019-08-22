Home

Robinson Doris Peacefully on Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at the Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield, Doris, aged 92.
Beloved wife of Selwyn, sister,
auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Northowram Methodist Church on Tuesday August 27th at 12.15 p.m. Family cremation at Park Wood.
No flowers please by request but donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK for which a box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
