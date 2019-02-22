|
COOKSON Doris Graham, Rosemary and family
would like to express their sincere
thanks to relatives and friends for
their kind expressions of sympathy
and donations received during
their recent sad bereavement.
Thanks to Rev Michelle Petch for her kind words and comforting service.
Thank you to all the staff at Alexander House Care Home for their friendship and support to Doris and her family over the years.
Thanks to Lawrence Funeral Service for their integrity and
professional assistance.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
