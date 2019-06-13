Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Donald Sutcliffe Notice
Sutcliffe Donald On 9th June 2019 peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Donald, aged 78 years of Pellon, Hx.
Beloved husband of Bessy,
dearly loved dad of Dawn,
loving brother-in-law and uncle.
Service and committal at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 24th June 2019 at 3pm,
family flowers only please but
donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
