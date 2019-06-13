|
Sutcliffe Donald On 9th June 2019 peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Donald, aged 78 years of Pellon, Hx.
Beloved husband of Bessy,
dearly loved dad of Dawn,
loving brother-in-law and uncle.
Service and committal at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 24th June 2019 at 3pm,
family flowers only please but
donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
