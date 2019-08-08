|
Morgan Donald Jenny, Jane, Sara and Sally wish to thank all of their family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and kind wishes of condolence received at this sad time. The family would also like to say thank you to everyone who attended the 'Celebration of Donald's Life' on Monday and for the generous donations received towards Overgate Hospice and
St Jude's Church. Special thanks also go to Revd. Richard Frith for his comforting service and kind words, and to the staff at Overgate Hospice and the Calderdale District Nurses for their exemplary care of Donald.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019