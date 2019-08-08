Resources More Obituaries for Donald Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Morgan

Notice Morgan Donald Jenny, Jane, Sara and Sally wish to thank all of their family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and kind wishes of condolence received at this sad time. The family would also like to say thank you to everyone who attended the 'Celebration of Donald's Life' on Monday and for the generous donations received towards Overgate Hospice and

St Jude's Church. Special thanks also go to Revd. Richard Frith for his comforting service and kind words, and to the staff at Overgate Hospice and the Calderdale District Nurses for their exemplary care of Donald. Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices