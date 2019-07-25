Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:00
St. Jude's Church
Savile Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Morgan

Notice Condolences

Donald Morgan Notice
Morgan Donald Leslie Peacefully, at Overgate Hospice,
on 23rd July 2019,
Donald, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Jenny,
adored dad of Jane, Sara and Sally, doting grandpa, loving brother, uncle, father-in-law
and loyal friend to many.
The Celebration of
Donald's Life will take place at
1pm on Monday 5th August, at
St. Jude's Church, Savile Park, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice and
St. Jude's Church - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Please wear colours of your choice.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.