|
|
|
Morgan Donald Leslie Peacefully, at Overgate Hospice,
on 23rd July 2019,
Donald, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Jenny,
adored dad of Jane, Sara and Sally, doting grandpa, loving brother, uncle, father-in-law
and loyal friend to many.
The Celebration of
Donald's Life will take place at
1pm on Monday 5th August, at
St. Jude's Church, Savile Park, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice and
St. Jude's Church - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Please wear colours of your choice.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019