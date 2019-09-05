|
Jackson Donald Donald's family would like to say thank you for the cards, donations and kind expressions of sympathy which have been great comfort at this sad time.
To all who attended the funeral service, Rev Michelle Petch and Mark from Lawrence Funeral Service for ensuing it was a fitting tribute to Donald.
Finally our grateful thanks to the dedicated carers, GP's and District Nurses who made it possible for Donald to spend his final days peacefully at home with his family.
Thank you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019