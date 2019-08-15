Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Jackson

Notice Condolences

Donald Jackson Notice
JACKSON Donald On 9th August 2019 peacefully in his sleep at home, Donald, aged
92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, devoted dad, grandad, great grandad and a good friend. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on
Wednesday August 28th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.