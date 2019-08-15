|
JACKSON Donald On 9th August 2019 peacefully in his sleep at home, Donald, aged
92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, devoted dad, grandad, great grandad and a good friend. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on
Wednesday August 28th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019